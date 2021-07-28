NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Most of the Midstate will be under a Heat Advisory on Thursday, which means temperatures will be significantly higher than normal along with high humidity.

You want to make sure to wear light, loose clothing, drink lots of water, and never leave children or pets in the car unattended. If you or someone you know begins rapidly sweating, becoming dizzy or have a weak or rapid pulse, you need to cool immediately.

“What we like for people to do is to get as cool as possible,” said Kendra Loney, Public Information Officer for Nashville Fire Department. “Get into a shaded area if you’re outside. Get something wet on you – a towel or a rag, whatever you may have on you – to try to cool your core body temperature down.”

Nashville Office of Emergency Management offers tips to beat the heat The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is urging everyone to be mindful of the signs of heat illnesses and to check on vulnerable people including children and older adults during extreme heat.

It’s important to limit your time outdoors and know the signs of heat exhaustion. Experts say doing ordinary things like mowing the lawn or even taking the dog for a walk can put added stress on your body in temperatures like these.

“Certain research has shown us that when you’re outside doing things in direct heat, it adds 15 degrees to what the temperatures is outside,” said Loney. “You can be outside for 15 or 20 minutes in the temperatures that we’re experiencing now and start to feel ill related to the heat.”

Nashville is forecasted to get into the triple digits on Thursday. If that happens, it will be the first time since 2012 the high temperature in Nashville has hit 100 degrees.