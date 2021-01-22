NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An extreme cold weather shelter will be opened at the Nashville Fairgrounds on Friday night.
The overflow shelter will open at 500 Wedgewood Ave. at 7 pm and remain open until 7 am on Sunday.
"The shelter is in the same complex as the Social Distancing and Isolation shelters at the Fairgrounds but a separate building. There will be signage for people to go to the correct entrance," Joseph Pleasant, the Public Information Officer for Nashville Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement on Friday.
Once capacity is reached at 250 to 300 people, people will seek shelter at Nashville Rescue Mission.
Anyone looking to volunteer is advised to call the overflow shelter coordinator.
"We ask volunteers to time drop-offs after 7 pm to ensure that people can observe social distancing while waiting to get their COVID health checks," Pleasant said.
