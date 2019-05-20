NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools says extra security will be at Apollo Middle School on Monday after a reported threat.
According to MNPS, Metro Police are investigating the situation. It is unclear at this time what the threat was.
Additional details were not immediately provided to News4. This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.