NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – There will be extra security at Bellevue Middle School on Friday after a possible threat.
School officials sent an email to parents alerting them of a possible threat to the school. According to the email, before Thanksgiving break, a message was found in the girls' bathroom about a possible threat of future violence.
School officials said they had not yet identified the person responsible for the message in the email.
The extra security is out of an abundance of caution. School officials said they have "no reason to believe students are in danger or that the threat is real." So the school will go on as scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.