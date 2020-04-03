RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) have put new protocols in place to protect its employees and patients from COVID-19.
Officials say that after they respond to a call, all units are wiped down with antimicrobial spray. A decontamination machine that sprays disinfectant is also used inside the entire ambulance before and after transporting a patient with either flu-like or COVID-19-like symptoms.
“We want to make sure that our patients that truly need us do not hesitate to call us for assistance for fear of the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Supervisor of Education and Training Steve Hart.
RCEMS wants to remind the public who have possible symptoms of the coronavirus to first reach out to their primary healthcare provider or the Rutherford County Health Department.
“Calling your doctor or the health department first is just another way to slow the spread of the virus to others in public areas like clinics and hospitals,” said Hart.
RCHD can be contacted Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 615-898-7880 or 615-849-0347.
