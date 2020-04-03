RCEMS new sanitization protocols

RCEMS new sanitization protocols 

 Courtesy RCEMS

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) have put new protocols in place to protect its employees and patients from COVID-19. 

RCEMS new sanitization protocols

RCEMS new sanitization protocols 

Officials say that after they respond to a call, all units are wiped down with antimicrobial spray. A decontamination machine that sprays disinfectant is also used inside the entire ambulance before and after transporting a patient with either flu-like or COVID-19-like symptoms. 

“We want to make sure that our patients that truly need us do not hesitate to call us for assistance for fear of the current COVID-19 pandemic,” said Supervisor of Education and Training Steve Hart. 

RCEMS wants to remind the public who have possible symptoms of the coronavirus to first reach out to their primary healthcare provider or the Rutherford County Health Department.

“Calling your doctor or the health department first is just another way to slow the spread of the virus to others in public areas like clinics and hospitals,” said Hart. 

RCHD can be contacted Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 615-898-7880 or 615-849-0347.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.