NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, our body clock may be off for a little while.
And that should be even more of a reason to get up and get going this morning and our Big Joe on the Go is here to help.
His Monday Motivation has taken him to Title Boxing Club of Nashville.
This boxing club is known for its testimonials and changing its customer's lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.