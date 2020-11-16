NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Health will be extending hours at 35 county health departments leading up to and after Thanksgiving.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths in the…
The select locations will be open from 7AM to 5PM in local time on November 23rd and Monday November 30th.
|Region
|County
|Location
|Northeast
|Carter
|Carter County Health Department 403 G St., Elizabethton
|Greene
|e Greene Valley Campus 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville
|Hawkins - Rogersville
|Hawkins County Health Department 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville
|Washington
|Washington County Health Department 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City
|East
|Anderson
|Anderson County Health Department 710 N. Main St., Ste. A, Clinton
|Blount
|Blount County Health Department 301 McGhee St., Maryville
|Campbell
|Campbell County Health Department 162 Sharp-Perkins Road, Jacksboro
|Hamblen
|Hamblen County Health Department 331 W. Main St., Morristown
|Sevier
|Sevier County Health Department 719 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville
|Southeast
|Bradley
|Bradley County Health Department 201 Dooley St., SE, Cleveland
|Franklin
|Franklin County Health Department 266 Joyce Lane, Winchester
|McMinn
|McMinn County Health Department 393 County Road 554, Athens
|Rhea
|Rhea County Health Department 344 Eagle Lane, Evensville
|Upper Cumberland
|Cumberland
|Cumberland County Health Department 1503 S. Main St., Crossville
|Dekalb
|Dekalb County Health Department 254 Tiger Drive, Smithville
|Macon
|Macon County Fairgrounds 231 Russell Drive, Lafayette
|Overton
|Overton County Health Department 5880 Bradford-Hicks Drive, Livingston
|Putnam
|Putnam County Fairgrounds 155 Fairgound Lane, Cookeville
|Warren
|Warren County Health Department 1401 Sparta St., McMinnville
|MidCumberland
|Cheatham
|Cheatham County Health Department 162 County Services Drive, Ste. 200, Ashland City
|Montgomery
|Civitan Park 650 Bellamy Lane, Clarksville
|Rutherford
|Rutherford County Health Department 100 W. Burton St., Murfreesboro
|Sumner - Gallatin
|Sumner County Health Department 1005 Union School Road, Gallatin
|Williamson
|Williamson County Ag Expo Center 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
|Wilson
|Wilson County Fairgrounds 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
|South Central
|Bedford
|Bedford County Health Department 140 Dover St., Shelbyville
|Coffee
|Coffee County Fairgrounds 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Health Department 2379 Buffalo Road, Lawrenceburg
|Maury
|Maury County Health Department 1909 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
|West
|Dyer
|Dyer County Health Department 1755 Parr Ave., Dyersburg
|Fayette
|Fayette County Health Department 90 Yum Yum Road, Somerville
|Hardin
|Hardin County Health Department 1920 Pickwick St., Savannah
|Haywood
|Haywood County Health Department 950 E. Main St., Brownsville
|Obion
|Obion County Health Department 1008 Mt. Zion Road, Union City
|Tipton
|Tipton County Health Department 4700 Mueller Brass Road, Covington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.