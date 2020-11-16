NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Health will be extending hours at 35 county health departments leading up to and after Thanksgiving.

The select locations will be open from 7AM to 5PM in local time on November 23rd and Monday November 30th.