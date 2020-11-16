NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Health will be extending hours at 35 county health departments leading up to and after Thanksgiving.

The select locations will be open from 7AM to 5PM in local time on November 23rd and Monday November 30th.

 Region  CountyLocation  
 Northeast Carter Carter County Health Department 403 G St., Elizabethton
  Greene e Greene Valley Campus 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville
  Hawkins - Rogersville Hawkins County Health Department 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville
  Washington Washington County Health Department 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City
 East Anderson Anderson County Health Department 710 N. Main St., Ste. A, Clinton
  Blount Blount County Health Department 301 McGhee St., Maryville
  Campbell Campbell County Health Department 162 Sharp-Perkins Road, Jacksboro
  Hamblen Hamblen County Health Department 331 W. Main St., Morristown
  Sevier Sevier County Health Department 719 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville
 Southeast Bradley Bradley County Health Department 201 Dooley St., SE, Cleveland
  Franklin Franklin County Health Department 266 Joyce Lane, Winchester
  McMinn McMinn County Health Department 393 County Road 554, Athens
  Rhea Rhea County Health Department 344 Eagle Lane, Evensville
 Upper Cumberland Cumberland Cumberland County Health Department 1503 S. Main St., Crossville
  Dekalb Dekalb County Health Department 254 Tiger Drive, Smithville
  Macon Macon County Fairgrounds 231 Russell Drive, Lafayette
  Overton Overton County Health Department 5880 Bradford-Hicks Drive, Livingston
  Putnam Putnam County Fairgrounds 155 Fairgound Lane, Cookeville
  Warren Warren County Health Department 1401 Sparta St., McMinnville
 MidCumberland Cheatham Cheatham County Health Department 162 County Services Drive, Ste. 200, Ashland City
  Montgomery Civitan Park 650 Bellamy Lane, Clarksville
  Rutherford Rutherford County Health Department 100 W. Burton St., Murfreesboro
  Sumner - Gallatin Sumner County Health Department 1005 Union School Road, Gallatin
  Williamson Williamson County Ag Expo Center 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
  Wilson Wilson County Fairgrounds 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
 South Central Bedford Bedford County Health Department 140 Dover St., Shelbyville
  Coffee Coffee County Fairgrounds 99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester
  Lawrence Lawrence County Health Department 2379 Buffalo Road, Lawrenceburg
  Maury Maury County Health Department 1909 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
 West Dyer Dyer County Health Department 1755 Parr Ave., Dyersburg
  Fayette Fayette County Health Department 90 Yum Yum Road, Somerville
  Hardin Hardin County Health Department 1920 Pickwick St., Savannah
  Haywood Haywood County Health Department 950 E. Main St., Brownsville
  Obion Obion County Health Department 1008 Mt. Zion Road, Union City
  Tipton Tipton County Health Department 4700 Mueller Brass Road, Covington

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.