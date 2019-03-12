The new expo buildings at The Fairgrounds Nashville are taking shape.
The first building will be under roof by the first of next week.
There will be three building in all totaling about 130,000 square feet.
This where the flea market and other expo events will be moving to in order to make room for the new Major League Soccer stadium.
Rain has slowed construction, but Fairgrounds officials expect to have the expo centers ready for the July flea market.
Also, the new dog park at The Fairgrounds Nashville is officially open.
