PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A new addition has been made to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office force.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Niko joined the pack as the unit's new Explosive Operations Detection K-9.
"His primary responsibility is to protect the public through explosives detection and evidence recovery. K-9 officers are uniquely suited for detection work often distinguishing multiple scents at one time," according to a Sheriff's Office statement.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office currently has 6 K-9 deputies divided into four types including explosives detection, narcotics detection, tracking, and dual-purpose patrol search and narcotics detection.
“The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division works closely with their dogs to enforce laws and apprehend criminals throughout the county. K-9s and their handlers are such valuable assets to law enforcement and public safety,” said Sheriff Eddie Farris.
Niko is the only agency explosives detection K-9 in the district.
