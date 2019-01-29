Explosive convention blasts into town 💣
EXPLOSIVE.
That's the perfect word for the 2,000 members of the International Society of Explosive Engineers that are in town this week.
Unlike the rest of us, when they go into work in the morning, they're actually hoping the day ends with a boom.
What look like colorful candles greet Opryland conventioneers, but look closer and be careful lighting them.
Your birthday bash would be a blast.
Everything here designed for safer, smarter explosions. None of it is simple.
"This is what we call an under-portable blast control unit."
Sandy Tavelli knows what's coming in his line of work, and he better get it right. Massive, safe explosions for mines and quarries, or old buildings every day of the week.
"So if I make a mistake at my job it's not a terrible thing, if you do it's not a good thing..."
"We try to avoid mistakes all the time."
Important when you're dealing with tons of explosives.
What direction the smoke goes, how high it rises, what rocks are left untouched, all part of the safety plan.
"Well there's a lot of science in explosions, people think you put something in the rock and it explodes, that's not how it is."
So they gather here to learn.
Lots of wires there, Sandy tells News4 he does also handle all the electrical problems that come up at home.
Here's a fun fact for you: You saw the word Nobel in our story, that's for Alfred Nobel, the Peace Prize guy. He's a hero at this convention, because he actually invented dynamite.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.