NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire overnight on 16th Avenue North.
According to investigators on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday night. Metro Police tells News4 that an explosion occurred in the kitchen area.
There were early reports that a dog may have been inside the home, but investigators did not find an animal. There was heavy fire damage to the back room of the house and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the house.
There were no injuries in the fire. Crews checked the home and found nobody inside. The fire reignited around 3:15 a.m. and was extinguished by firefighters again.
