Tracy Kornet walks us through President Trump's three-phase plan for governors to reopen the economy.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Federal Government has laid out a plan for reopening the economy. 

When the plan is implemented, it will be handled on a state-by-state basis and is designed to be a slow, but steady rollout. 

Step 1: Qualifications

To begin reopening the economy, President Trump's team suggests waiting until your state has had 14 days where the number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased, as well as a 14-day downward trend of all flu-like illnesses. Hospitals should also be returning to pre-crisis conditions. Every state should also be able to set up safe testing sites. 

Once a state has met the above criteria, it is encouraged to begin Phase 1.

Phase 1

All vulnerable groups should remain sheltered and everyone else should stay under the 6-foot social distancing rule. Telework when possible. No groups larger than 10 will be allowed in public. Hospitals and senior living facility visitations are still prohibited, but restaurants and gyms will be allowed to reopen. Bars, however, should remain closed.

Phase 2

Under phase 2, vulnerable groups remain sheltered. Telework is encouraged, but staffing will be allowed to resume. Non-essential travel will also be allowed. Schools and daycares will be allowed to open and bars can also open their doors with small standing room. 

Phase 3

Phase three, or the "New Normal" phase, will allow vulnerable groups to cautiously go back to public interactions. Work sites will not be restricted and hospital and senior living facility visits can resume. Bars and other large venues can open fully, with sensible physical distancing rules. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.