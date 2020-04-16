NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Federal Government has laid out a plan for reopening the economy.
When the plan is implemented, it will be handled on a state-by-state basis and is designed to be a slow, but steady rollout.
Step 1: Qualifications
To begin reopening the economy, President Trump's team suggests waiting until your state has had 14 days where the number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased, as well as a 14-day downward trend of all flu-like illnesses. Hospitals should also be returning to pre-crisis conditions. Every state should also be able to set up safe testing sites.
Once a state has met the above criteria, it is encouraged to begin Phase 1.
Phase 1
All vulnerable groups should remain sheltered and everyone else should stay under the 6-foot social distancing rule. Telework when possible. No groups larger than 10 will be allowed in public. Hospitals and senior living facility visitations are still prohibited, but restaurants and gyms will be allowed to reopen. Bars, however, should remain closed.
Phase 2
Under phase 2, vulnerable groups remain sheltered. Telework is encouraged, but staffing will be allowed to resume. Non-essential travel will also be allowed. Schools and daycares will be allowed to open and bars can also open their doors with small standing room.
Phase 3
Phase three, or the "New Normal" phase, will allow vulnerable groups to cautiously go back to public interactions. Work sites will not be restricted and hospital and senior living facility visits can resume. Bars and other large venues can open fully, with sensible physical distancing rules.
