It’s fireplace weather and there are some things you should do before you throw the logs on.
Dave Krikac just purchased a new wood stove for his home.
“Got the Christmas tree, it's getting cold outside, it's nice to put some logs on there,” Krikac said.
During the installation Ashbusters found several cracks in Krikac’s chimney, problems he says he wouldn’t have known about without an inspection.
“The National Fire Protection Agency says they should be checked annually and cleaned if needed,” owner of Ashbusters Chimney Service Mark Stoner said.
Stoner says annual inspections aren't just important for wood burning fireplaces.
“Gas logs are needing to be serviced as much as wood burning does,” Stoner said. “The most dangerous thing is you can have carbon monoxide that comes from the gas logs."
Stoner says this is his busy season for inspections, and to respond to problems from rushed fireplace use.
“The first things are they don't make sure the damper is open, so the damper in the fireplace is the mechanism that opens it up and lets the smoke out,” Stoner said. "The second biggest mistake people make is they have too big of fires right off the bat.”
So start with a small fire and build up from there.
Inspections should be done by a certified chimney professional, to find one visit; www.csia.org.
