"Every year, every month, someone's coming up with a new way to victimize a child."
The newest way, social media and online gaming. The Child Advocacy Center in Rutherford County said most of the sexual assault cases they see stem from online activity.
"They are using all of the websites children are using. They are using Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook," said Sharon DeBoer, director of the Child Advocacy Center.
The bad guys deceived the children by finding their favorite music artists, stores, movies, or hobbies and use that to segue into a conversation.
"Predators often tell children that they are the child's age, when they start building that relationship with the child, they lie to the child," said DeBoer.
Predators use popular video games, like Fortnite, to target kids in chat rooms and convince them to meet up.
"By the time they meet them, they feel like they're going to meet their best friend, someone they truly truly trust on the internet," said Brittmie Noble with the Child Advocacy Center.
According to online child safety website, PureSight, one in five teenagers who regularly use the internet said they have received a sexual solicitation online.
Experts said the easiest way to prevent this is to keep a close eye on kids phones, encourage them not to talk to strangers on the internet and to never give out personal information.
