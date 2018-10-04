When Facebook made the announcement last month that 50,000 accounts had been hacked, solutions engineer Jessica Townsend wasn't surprised.
"I did think it was bound to happen," said Townsend who works for Dynamic Edge, Inc. in Nashville.
She said this latest breach is a bigger deal than most realize.
"And it's something you should worry about and be concerned about," said Townsend.
One problem is that many use their Facebook logins to get into other accounts like Paypal or Expedia.
"So if they get your Facebook account, they also have every account you're using Facebook to log into as well.
Also, one in four people use the same password for Facebook as they do for their bank and work email accounts.
So out of the 50 million who were compromised, 12.5 million may be at risk for additional hacking with worse consequences.
"It's problematic because then they have access to any payment information that you've stored, not only on Facebook, but any of these other sites," said Townsend.
So, first of all, change your passwords and make them more complicated.
Then log into Facebook, go to the security settings, and remove all of the other websites and apps that use Facebook for authentication.
Experts said it might be more convenient to use Facebook for authentication, but it's not a good idea.
