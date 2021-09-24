In the immediate aftermath of the Kroger shooting, the Collierville police chief talked about what saved lives.
"It was very obvious that the employees, and even the customers, knew what to do and it was: run, hide, fight," said Collierville police chief Dale Lane.
News4 decided to talk to experts about exactly how to do that.
Bob Allen is the director of training at the Royal Range in Nashville.
He said, if an active shooter walks in you need to run away from the shooter and, if at all possible, outside.
"If we run out the door and get out there in the wood line he isn't going to hunt us down out there. He's looking to trap us in a corner," said Allen.
Next, you should hide, and be strategic about it.
Find a way to barricade yourself in and the shooter out.
"If they can't kick it in or turn the door and open it, they move on down the hall," said Allen.
The easiest door to barricade is an "open-in" door, one that opens into the room and not out.
Your last resort is to fight.
Allen said, don't go for the shooter. Go for their weapon.
"Is that nerve wracking? Yeah, but it's better than him pulling the gun on you and shooting a whole bunch of you too," said Allen.
There are classes that focus specifically on training for active shooter situations.
For more information, visit https://www.royalrangeusa.com/active-shooter-response-1
