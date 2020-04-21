Experts talks future of COVID-19 in Midstate

Health experts are saying we will see more waves of COVID-19.
According to infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner, we will see another wave in early summer.
“In the next six to eight weeks. If there is any kind of another surge, another rise in cases," Schaffner said
According to Schaffner, there is optimism the second wave may not be as bad as what we have been experiencing.
“There is still the hope you know that this virus is somewhat seasonal. It may actually receded a little bit as the weather gets warmer," Schaffner said
A third wave could be seen in the fall.
“The next concern we would have down the road would be when the weather gets colder again. Will it pick up the way influenza picks up and perhaps this fall we’ll be dealing with two kinds of viruses, influenza and the COVID,” Schaffner said.
Schaffner said even with the cold weather the number of cases will still likely be less.
“By that time more people will have been infected so perhaps this virus wouldn’t surge up quite as dramatically as it has recently.”
Experts continue to say the way we behave right now by practicing social distancing and good hygiene will determine the severity of these COVID-19 waves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.