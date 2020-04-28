Birds are migrating, flowers are blooming, and insects are buzzing, but with 90% of Tennessee’s land being privately owned, it’s largely on us humans to make sure wildlife has a place to live.
"I think we just have a moral obligation to do that," said Tony Lance, the manager of the Certified Wildlife Habitat program.
Pollinators like bees and butterflies, reptiles birds and small mammals all need food, water, cover, and a place to raise their young.
"And lastly, you need a need to manage your property in a way that sustainable," said Lance.
To help, you can make a brush pile with weeds and stray sticks, a bird feeder with a milk carton, or a bird bath with the base of a potted planter, and you don’t need a big, sprawling back yard to do it.
"People do this in cities. People do this in major urban areas, so no there’s nothing too small," said Lance.
Of course the critters benefit, but experts said so will your children.
"I mean there’s so much that kids can learn just in their own backyard, and these days of social distancing, you can go right outside your own house, into your yard, and you’d be surprised how much you can find and learn about just by digging around in the ground, exploring the leaf litter, or looking up into the trees. It’s amazing how much is right there," said Lance.
If you build a habitat, you can actually get it certified with the state, and since
May is "garden for wildlife" month the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is offering a 20% off discount.
Visit https://tnwf.org/garden-for-wildlife/ for more information.
