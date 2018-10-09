NASHVILLE (WSMV) - At least 10 people died from flu-related illnesses last season in Tennessee, and most of them were children.
Entire school districts were shut down for several days to let the illness pass.
Health experts fear this year's flu season could be worse. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu season starts in October and runs until early May, with the peak season for the virus hitting between December and February.
Pediatricians at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have already treated some cases of the flu, but say they've seen less cases than last year at this time, likely because the warm weather is causing more people to get outside.
Still, Dr. Joseph Gigante says there's one thing all of us must do to prevent another epidemic.
"If you child is sick or your think has the flu, keep them home because since the flu is such a contagious virus, you going to work with the flu will spread it to your co-workers, your co-workers bring it home and get their kids infected, and you see how epidemics begin to occur," Gigante said.
The number one suggestion by doctors to prevent the flu is to get the vaccine, which is available now.
The CDC says the best time to get vaccinated is before the end of October.
Everyone 6 months and older should get the vaccination. There are two options, the spray mist or the shot, and it takes two weeks to be effective.
Experts say the flu virus mutates constantly, which is why we need to get a shot every year.
