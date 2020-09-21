Stratus Building Solutions has cleaning contracts with 11 private schools in Nashville.
"What we found in this industry is that customers immediately needed more cleaning," said Eric Burchman who has worked in the cleaning industry for more than 20 years.
At Stratus, Burchman said, not only are they increasing the frequency of their cleanings, they’re changing where they’re cleaning too.
"Underneath a desk, most people, if you're cleaning an office or cleaning a school, you don't think about the hard to reach areas, but what we had to do was rethink the cleaning processes," said Burchman.
Instead of using products designed to clean, they’re using more products designed to disinfect.
Even their rags and towels have changed.
"We launder them more often or we use a disposable type of cloth," said Burchman.
At times the job can be dangerous.
It takes a special person to willingly risk exposure to Covid-19.
So Stratus has specially trained crews armed With PPE to clean a school that’s had a positive case.
It’s not just schools.
Even though more and more people are working from home, the demand for cleaning crews in corporate buildings is higher than ever.
Burchman said because of the demand, a lot of people have jumped into the cleaning business.
Burchman said, before you hire a new company, ask what kind of training the cleaners get, whether they use CDC approved chemicals, and what kind of cross contamination prevention measures they have in place.
