Between the tornadoes, the pandemic and all of the social unrest people were already stressed out.
"Being socially isolated is a risk factor for self-harm, self-injury, depression, anxiety," said Dr. Justin Briggs, the director of the Briggs Institute and the Director of the Marriage and Family Therapy Program at Lipscomb University.
Couple that with an election that has been extremely divisive, turning family members and friends into enemies, "It's hard on your mind. It's hard on your heart. It's hard on your body," said Briggs.
Briggs said those relationships can be fixed.
What it takes is learning to be tolerant and knowing it's ok to disagree.
"What matters more is when people come across an opinion or something that is different from their own, do they seek first to understand before trying to be understood," explained Briggs.
As for the stress that comes with waiting for the election results to come in,
Briggs said take a deep breath and try not to let your head go to the dark places.
"What we know is statistically the case is that the worst case scenario is usually not the most likely scenario," said Briggs. "When it comes to the election specifically, I remind clients that our government has been designed, from the beginning, to be slow and inefficient and so if you think whoever wins is going to institute socialism or fascism overnight, you probably don't know much about our government," said Briggs.
Briggs also said therapy is helpful and more efficient than most people think.
He said most clients start to feel better after two to five sessions with a therapist.
