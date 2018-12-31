People make plans to exercise in January.
"There are a lot of new year's resolutions to get fit and be stronger," said Mitchell Kornberg, a trainer with F3 Personal Development and Training.
Many people don't follow through.
"Unfortunately, by the time February comes around, about 50% of the folks that sign up drop off and that's probably being conservative," said Kornberg.
Kornberg said the problem is people get too busy.
Often, they don't know what they're doing.
Also, they set unrealistic goals.
"You're not going to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger by March and you're not going to lose 100 pounds by March in a healthy weight loss," said Kornberg.
Kornberg said, one thing that will help you this time around is accountability.
"I think group fitness is great because then you have other people that you're showing up with and when you're gone they ask, 'well, where's so and so,' because they're not here," said Kornberg.
When we asked Kornberg for the four changes we should all make to our diets, he said, "cut the C.R.A.P."
"It's an acronym. 'C' which means stay away from carbonated drinks or colas. 'R' which is staying away from refined sugars, your candies, sweets, and what not. Then there's 'A' which is staying away from artificial foods, artificial flavors, and artificial colors. Then 'P' is staying away from processed foods," said Kornberg.
Also, don't be afraid to take a cheat day.
"Number one, it reminds you of why you eat good because when you cheat, you feel like garbage the next day, and the other thing is, it actually stimulates some of your hormones that are fat burning hormones when you take a cheat day here or there," said Kornberg.
There are several workouts you can do from home with very little equipment.
To see some, visit https://www.f3personaldevelopment.com/
