"It's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking," said Maxaline Hunt, when talking about the death of her sister Vilene Shelton.
Shelton was a nurse who worked for the state.
When her family found Shelton dead in her home on Mothers Day, they were devastated.
"Nobody needs to leave this world alone," said Hunt.
The family called a Nashville funeral home to handle the body and the service.
They said nothing went as planned.
Ultimately, a state investigation found the company overcharged the family $638.50.
The company was forced to pay that back plus a $1900 fine, but for the family, the damage had already been done.
"You know to me a funeral company is supposed to be a person that tries to lift you up during this crisis, but instead of lifting me, I got pushed up under the bus," said Hunt.
Funeral homes are regulated by the state.
Officials said before choosing a company to work with, make sure they're licensed and that the license is in good standing.
You can do that by going to verify.tn.gov.
You can also contact the regulatory board to see if there are any complaints against the company.
"As painful as it might be, you're at a place where you could be taken advantage by someone who might want to be looking to get as much money from you as they can," said Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
Walters said ask for a price list, get everything in writing, and bring a friend.
"Bring someone who is maybe as not as emotional as you to help you, and hold your hand, literally, while they're discussing this situation and while your there in the funeral home," said Walters.
If it's too late and you feel you've already been wronged by a funeral company, file a complaint at https://www.tn.gov/commerce/regboards/funeral/consumer-resources.html.
