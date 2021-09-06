NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One out of five adults in the U.S. experience some form of mental illness, but experts say the pandemic certainly increased issues with mental health.
“The rates of depression have tripled since the beginning of the pandemic, and this has had a trickle-down effect,” said Dr. Joseph Sharpe, chief medical officer at Ascension St. Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital. “There’s been a 20 percent increase in depression, a 30 percent increase in anxiety, and then you lead this into the isolation people feel in quarantine and it further accentuates the problem.”
Dr. Sharpe says a rise in depression and anxiety can lead into negative coping strategies like increased substance abuse, and alcohol and tobacco use.
He says it’s a snowball effect that has led to a rise in suicides as well.
Dr. Sharpe says while isolation happened in the pandemic, a warning sign might be if people are starting to voluntarily just spend time alone with no stimulation.
He says when people just start to exist, not enjoying things they previously did, and not live, that is another warning sign.
“I think the one single most important thing for people to realize is that they’re not alone. And I think so many times when you throw depression with suicidal ideation onto a pandemic, it feels like there is no hope, there’s no one out there,” he said. “So, the thing I want to convey is you’re not alone. There are professionals that are ready and willing to help.”
Treatment comes in many different forms.
Sharpe points out that at the beginning of the pandemic it was hard to see patients, but it’s now opened the avenues for tele-psychiatry or tele-medicine.
“The studies indicate that actually outcome measures are the same for tele-psychiatry versus in person so that is really exciting to hear,” he said. “And you can actually establish a really good doctor-patient relationship virtually as opposed to in person.”
If you need someone to talk to, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day.
That number is 800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.