NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wearing a mask, social distancing, and quarantining kept flu transmission down last winter, but some public health experts believe we could see even more cases than years past this upcoming flu season.
“We didn't have flu last year — and there's a possibility that flu will be spread more energetically, shall we say, this coming season,” said Vanderbilt’s Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases.
Dr. Schaffner says virtually no flu led to low immunity — especially among youth.
“So this year it might well be that there's more flu than usual in young children who are just experiencing it for the first time,” he said. “It’s all the more important for us to get vaccinated this year.”
According to the CDC, the flu basically disappeared last year, with less than 2,000 lab-confirmed cases —a considerably low number compared to previous years with more than 200,000 lab-confirmed cases around the same time.
Dr. Schaffner says people should get ready to roll up their sleeves for the flu vaccine this September for protection, especially since restrictions are being lifted.
“Now that we're opening back up again, going back to the old normal, part of the old normal was influenza, so yes, I expect there to be much more influenza this coming winter than certainly last winter,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.