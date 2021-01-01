NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nearly 85 million families own a pet in the U.S., according to the American Pet Products Association, and it turns out they can help with your New Year's resolution.
Walks, runs, and general pet exercise is only the tip of the iceberg.
Temma Martin, with Utah's Best Friends Animal Society, says if your resolution is to be healthier, let your pet be your partner in exercise and stress relief.
"Just get comfortable, relaxed, breathe deeply, be present in the moment and pet your dog or cat and feel that release of the pressure of our lives these days," she said. "They're natural icebreakers and a great way to meet like-minded people. You can play frisbee, play catch. Just get out there and stay safe, socially distanced, and enjoy some outdoor time and talk to some other people as well."
Believe it or not, pets can also help you eat better!
Try eating something you can share in moderation. Plus a lot of healthy snacks that you can eat, you can share with your pet.
