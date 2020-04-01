People, working from home are now using the video conferencing app Zoom to have meetings and teach classes.
Many are using it for the first time.
News4 is Working 4 You with some tips to avoid getting frustrated or embarrassed.
Security expert Bruce McCully of Galactic Advisors said if you're attending an online meeting, go into the settings and turn off your camera and audio until you're ready to be seen or heard.
If you're a host, you can mute everyone else and avoid noisy feedback by hitting "alt m."
McCully suggested putting a sign on your door to let everyone else in your house know that you are teleconferencing.
If you are hosting a meeting with more than five people, he suggested assigning a moderator.
Most importantly, McCully said, wear pants.
"Because you never know when something is going to happen and you're going to stand up and walk somewhere and have a camera full of, not something you expected," said McCully.
For more information on how to protect your virtual business, visit https://www.galacticadvisors.com/
