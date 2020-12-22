President Elect Joe Biden is expected to announce Dr. Miguel Cardona as his Education Secretary, and his influence here in the Mid State might be more significant than you think.
Cardona is a career educator who is currently Education Commissioner in Connecticut.
Dr. Wayne Lewis, who is a Dean and Professor of Education at Bellmont, described Cardona as being pretty moderate.
"Which signals to me that he's trying to not play to extremes, but potentially pick someone who could mediate," said Lewis.
Lewis said Cardona is fairly neutral on charter schools, and when it comes to in person versus virtual learning, he's been in favor of letting individual districts decide.
"He has recognized and has been vocal that there is a lot lost for kids when they are not able to be in the school building, and so, he has advocated in Connecticut for local school districts, if possible, to keep schools open for kids, and only to close if the local health conditions dictate that that needs to happen," said Lewis.
Lewis said he thinks Cardona will have a big impact on testing as well.
"My guess is that he would say, 'let's test because we need the data, but that type of ranking or rating of schools is probably not appropriate right now,''" said Lewis.
As for how much impact Cardona will have on local students and teachers,
Lewis said, "a lot."
"He'll have influence with the legislature, with congress, with the President. He'll also have significant influence over funding decisions, so this is absolutely not a figure head position. This is someone who has significant influence on education policy," said Lewis.
Cardona seems to have support from local teachers unions.
The president and CEO of NPEF, Katie Cour, said, "Dr. Cardona comes to the role with immese school experience and will bring a fresh perspective to the position."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.