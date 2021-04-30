NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Part of Mayor John Cooper's announcement Thursday included funding for domestic violence resources, a need experts say is more crucial than ever.

Early Thursday morning, a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were shot by the woman's ex-boyfriend in Antioch, according to police.

Officers said the woman was shot in the chest, stomach, and legs, and was rushed into an emergency Cesarean section at only six to seven months along.

Thursday night, the baby was in extremely critical condition.

"We have a problem," Becky Bullard, the Senior Director of Programs at the Metro Office of Family Safety said. "We have an epidemic of violence against women in this state."

Later that same day, the mayor proposed funding the Metro Office of Family Safety by $1.1 million, a need Bullard said grew exponentially in 2020, which was a year of isolation. "The increase in isolation is definitely a tool in an abusers took kit," she explained.

In 2020, the Family Safety Center saw a 29 percent increase in individual calls, and a 71 percent increase in overall visits.

"That speaks to complex needs that the clients had, where they visited us multiple times," Bullard said.

For greater context, Tennessee ranks 9th in the nation for the rate at which men kill women.

"We have been in the top 10 of that ranking for 19 out of the 23 years that those statistics have been gathered." Bullard said she is bracing for those statistics to get worse as people emerge from quarantine. "That is something, truly, that we are anticipating throughout the nation, that we'll see an even greater surge in people accessing services, when people feel safe to do that."

If the funding were granted, Bullard said the Family Safety Center would distribute it across several of their local partners, who also provide resources and shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and child and elder abuse. Those organizations include the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, the Sexual Assault Center, Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, Agape Morning Star, and the Nashville Children's Alliance.