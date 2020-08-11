NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Parents here in the midstate are facing tough decisions when it comes to the new school year.
Many districts are starting the year virtually, or at least offering remote learning as an option.
But there are also concerns over children's mental health if they don't return to the classroom.
On Monday mental health expert David Thomas spoke during a News4 virtual town hall, saying that it's OK for parents to let their kids be upset, but that they should use it as a starting point.
"Just beginning in that place of listening and not trying to talk them out of what they're experiencing. From there, brainstorming with kids about what could be different," Thomas said. "Knowing sometimes we can't do a lot but sometimes we can make small adjustments that allow kids to feel like there's some kind of change or movement."
