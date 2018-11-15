You may have family coming to Nashville next week for Thanksgiving. Will staying here cost them more than having their holiday in another city? We asked the experts about hotel prices to find out.
"These really big city prices we're used to in the Northeast, we thought maybe would be a little cheaper here but not so," said visitor Michael Mahoney.
Some who come to snap all the world famous sights will tell you they're surprised by how much a Nashville hotel room costs.
"There's still a lot of rooms being built," said Jan Freitag, senior vice president with STR. "There's a lot of rooms open. There's just a lot of people coming to town."
STR watches the global hotel industry.
Freitag said compared to other cities, the average price of a metro hotel room is actually reasonable at $150 a night.
"That's pretty much what comparable cities charge," he said. "New Orleans, Chicago, exactly the same at $150. Washington D.C. is roughly the same."
Here's a bit more comparison. STR puts hotel prices for New York and San Francisco higher than Nashville at $250 a night. Detroit and St. Louis are lower at $100 a night.
Of course, the $150 is for all of metro, and the downtown hotels will charge more.
Freitag said there's something good to come from a time when you hear construction just about as much as music.
"You can tell developers are building fast and furiously," he said.
STR stats show there are 5,133 rooms in construction in Nashville now, and the coming competition could bring down that price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.