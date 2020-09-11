NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Fall is right around the corner and experts say we're in a good place to see a picturesque fall foliage this season.
"We're not in a severe drought situation, we've had plenty of rain this summer and the trees are looking pretty good,” said Dr. Howard Neufeld, professor of biology at Appalachian State University.
But the weather for the rest of September is dependent on what will happen next month.
“If we get cool, sunny days and especially cool nights and a lack of rain that's going to bring out the red colors and should put the colors at their normal time,” Dr. Neufeld said.
If the rest of September ends up being warm and wet without a lot of sun, that will push the fall foliage back.
“Heat will delay the colors and it will also spread them out,” Neufeld said. “Some trees respond to the temperature more than others so some will color up early."
Experts encourage people to get out this season but to be smart, practice social distancing, and plan ahead.
"If you do, use common sense. If you go to an overlook, you know the overlooks are pretty wide, so don't stand in a crowd,” Neufeld said. “Spread yourself out. Almost anywhere in the overlook you're going to get a great view.”
If mother nature stays on course, peak fall foliage here in Middle Tennessee will be from mid to late October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.