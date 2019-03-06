NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you're new to Nashville, or maybe you're just looking to buy a home, there are some new emerging parts of town you may want to consider.

Back in January, Nashville came in at No. 8 on the list for best places to move in 2019, according to a survey from Cube Smart. They say Nashville's nightlife, shopping and tight community are big draws.

Nashville makes top 10 list for places to move in 2019 Those who responded to the survey credit Nashville for its shopping, nightlife and tight community spirit as reasons to move here.

And with so many people looking for places to live, it's obvious why we see so much construction happening all over.

Local realtor Jeff Checko told News4 about the three neighborhoods in Nashville that are expected to be good investments:

East Nashville - East Hill neighborhood near Gallatin Pike and Trinity Lane

North Nashville - Several areas that real estate experts expect to start booming in the next two to three years

West Nashville - Charlotte Park between the Nations and Sylvan Park

"If you're looking to be on the west side, Charlotte Park has emerged as a space between the Nations and Sylvan Park/Sylvan Heights where you can still get in under $400,000 and get yourself a good size 18,000 to 200,000 square foot home," Checko said.

Checko said people are looking for amenities, price and proximity to downtown.

He said it's pretty simple to predict which areas of town will start to see more growth.

"If you're looking at how to safely project where to invest and get ahead of that curve, look at what's already happened, and you'll see a natural progression," Checko said. "I think people are price sensitive in buying monthly payments, so if they can get in somewhere that represents where they want to be on a monthly basis, that's also going to be a driving force."

Checko said he does not think we will see any major price changes in the housing market because of Amazon coming to town right away, but we may start to see some movement later this year and the start of next year. However, he believes it will mostly be concentrated in 12 South, parts of north Nashville and along West End.