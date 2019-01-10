Home security is a hot item right now for retailers. You can buy doorbell cameras, motion lights, unbreakable glass and even devices that mimic the sounds of a barking dog.

But how effective are these things in deterring criminals who would break into your home?

A Nashville-based security expert says all of them help.

"There will always be pre-attack surveillance of your home. People don’t just knock on your door or try to kick in your door when they haven’t done some type of research," said Ken Alexandrow, founder of Agape Tactical and 26-year retired veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Any visible or audible effort to deter a would-be criminal can cause them to question if they can get away with it.

"We want to set up failure, so if nothing else, make them go to the next house. The greatest achievement is the crime that was never committed," Alexandrow said.

Dogs have also proven to be quite effective in deterring burglars. Turns out, size and breed may not matter as much as you think. In his 26 years on the force, Alexandrow said has never taken a report of a burglary at a home where there was a dog of any breed.

As a security consultant for several local businesses and churches, Alexandrow tells clients to trim their bushes and remove standing obstacles where a criminal could lurk in the darkness.

"If you give a bad guy a place to hide, they’ll hide," he said.

Yet, the single best thing you can do to protect your home and your family doesn’t cost a dime.

Know your neighbors - the only people in your community that can distinguish what’s normal and what’s weird.

"They are the best source of security, but if they don’t know you, don’t know your phone number, how can they call to help and say, 'There’s something happening at your home’?” he said.