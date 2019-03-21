As the weather warms up, you and your family may be exploring the outdoors more often, but do your kids know what to do if they ever get lost?

It was just a couple of weeks ago when two girls became lost in the woods in California. They credit what they learned in 4-H and from their parents for helping them to survive.

It's important for parents to teach their children these skills, especially if they spend a lot of time outdoors.

Shane Petty, chief ranger for Tennessee State Parks, says that he and other teams across the state do more than 100 searches every year.

Petty, who has been with state parks for 24 years, leads the Hug-a-Tree survival program. The national program teaches children how to survive in the woods if they become lost.

Petty says the best age to start teaching your children is around 6, but even some younger children are capable of learning safety tips.

"One of the first people I call is the Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit and bring a helicopter out. Try to tell the kids to lay down, to kind of make a snow angel on the ground, so a helicopter would be able to see them," he said.

Parents are also advised to make an imprint of the bottom of their children's shoes using foil.

Petty says there's one thing everyone should do, no matter what age they are, if they get lost.

"Find a large object - like a tree, a boat, or something, and say ... this is my landmark, I'm not leaving here. Because once they start moving, they move further and further and further, which means they're getting lost deeper and deeper into the woods," he said.

Petty also says to make sure your children have a backpack filled with items such as extra clothing, rain gear, an external charging port, navigational tools (map/GPS/compass), snacks and water.

Click here for more information about Tennessee State Parks.