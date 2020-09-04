NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A leading expert in the field of viruses told News 4 that an announcement that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by November 1 gives people false hope.
Dr. James Hildreth, CEO of Meharry Medical Center, said if there is a vaccine on November first - he wouldn't take it. The research into a COVID-19 vaccine is entering phase three; 90,000 volunteers are being signed up to either get either the vaccine or a placebo.
"We can't rush this," said Hildreth. "We've got to let the science play out."
Hildreth has 42 years experience in virus research.
"I think it's giving people false hope to let them think that on Nov. 1 they can roll up their sleeve and get a shot," he said.
"It would be a huge mistake to rush a vaccine out to the public that doesn't work, because that would make the level of mistrust even greater than it is now," Hildreth said.
Thursday, Governor Bill Lee said the federal government reached out to Tennessee to begin the planning process for distribution, though he noted himself that the vaccine trials aren't finished.
"It has many miles to go before it's ready to be approved," Lee told reporters Thursday.
"I'd take November first with a grain of salt," said Lee's health commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey.
"It's probably not a coincidence that the election is happening in early November, and that we are now being told there is going to be a vaccine," Hildreth said.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, who leads Metro Nashville's Coronavirus Task Force, stressed that people should only take it when it's ready.
"Everyone need to get vaccinated, and it needs to happen when there is a vaccine that is proven through the proper channels," said Dr Alex Jahangir.
Governor Lee was asked if he would take the vaccine when it becomes available.
"I'd talk to my doctor," Lee said.
Meharry's Dr. Hildreth said he would not get vaccinated right now.
"Unless an independent group of scientists had a chance to review the data, I personally would not be willing to take it. I'm just being quite honest," he said.
