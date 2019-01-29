With the wind chill in some areas of the Midstate dropping to five below overnight, keeping your house warm can be a challenge. If that sounds like your home, we have some quick budget-friendly fixes to winterize your home.
Gene Green of Third Ave Industrial Hardware in Germantown, says it doesn't take much to let the cold air in.
"If your looking on the outside of your house, look around windows, or doors, if you see any cracks, crevices, caulk, caulk is pretty easy to use, just want to fill in the gaps around the windows and doors, to keep out the cold draft", said Green..
If your leaving your house for the day, one thing you shouldn't do, is turn down the heat, it may cost you more in the long run, because it takes much longer to bring the heat up.
"Think about it, everything in the house, your furniture, anything else, the temperature is gonna lower from that as well, so its gonna have to heat back up," said Green.
The fix is simple.
"You want to keep it constant, that's the best thing, your really not going to save anything by dropping the temperature," said Green.
Outside faucets are very sensitive to bitterly cold weather, if a faucet freezes, the pipe will burst, it can be very costly. A couple of quick and inexpensive fixes can help.
"Here we have the faucet covers, quickie fix for your outdoor faucets from freezing up, here's pipe insulation, fits on your copper pipe, also under your house," said Green.
Or, if you want to spend a little more money.
"Here we have a heat tape, you put it on your exposed pipe, plug it in, keeps your pipes from freezing, also a quick fix," said Green.
A few dollars can save you thousands to repair a burst water pipe and when the wind chill plunges, its drip, drip, drip.
"Keep water moving, if the water is stagnant, it's going to freeze. If you have it drip, it'll be ok," said Green.
In an emergency, here's a temporary fix that won't cost you anything. Grab a towel and roll it up, put it under a drafty door, it'll block cold air from getting into your house.
