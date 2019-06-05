If you get your blood drawn, chances are high it will be handled by either Labcorp or Quest Diagnostics.
Both companies have been breached putting millions of people's credit card numbers, medical information and personal data at risk.
"The thing that drives me crazy is almost 90% of the cyber crimes I've worked on could have been prevented," said former FBI Special Agent Scott Augenbaum.
Augenbaum, who wrote the book "The Secret to Cybersecurity, has handled thousands of cyber crime and data breach cases.
He said there are five big mistakes Nashville medical companies are making
and they're putting consumers at risk.
Augenbaum said they aren't aware of the sensitive information they have.
They aren't training employees to look for the warning signs.
They're not using two factor authentication.
Employees are clicking on foreign attachments in emails and texts and they're using the same passwords for multiple logins.
"A lot of these organizations are not doing the basics and fundamentals," said Augenbaum.
For the most part consumers are at the mercy of these companies because people have to go to the doctor and they have to pay.
Augenbaum said, what people can do is freeze their credit and be especially vigilant over the next few days.
"You get an email today that looks like it's coming from Labcorps or it looks like it's coming from Quest, and it says, 'you have been a victim of this data breach. Please click on the link,' what are people going to do? They're going to click on these links. So we have to become a human fire wall," said Augenbaum.
In response to the breach, Quest Diagnostics said they took down their web payment page.
Labcorps said it was a third party billing company that was breached and that company is now taking steps to increase security.
