NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Once a year, you have to sit in line and pay to get your emissions tested. Officials say that wait could be even longer due to staffing shortages. If you're due in the next few months, don't expect to just cruise through. In fact in Davidson county, you could sit for over an hour.

“They’re having trouble keeping their staff full,” one Nashville driver said while waiting in line.

Recently, they had to close their two mobile sites at a time when people are moving to Nashville in droves. “That's probably going to be a mess for the workers too because people will be frustrated and that’s really too bad. And then for everybody that has to wait, that’s going to take a lot of time out of their day,” Jennifer Atagi said.

It's a problem that's happening statewide. The Metro health department which oversees the Nashville testing sites says they’re doing their best to recruit. They’re even offering signing bonuses and increased pay. “Even with that there's a training learning curve that’s involved before those folks can test on their own,” Hugh Atkins Director, Bureau of Environmental Health Services said.

The health department says try coming in the middle of the week, early in the morning, or at the beginning of the month. Know that your emissions test is good for 30 days, so even if you’re due at the end of the month, you can still come at the beginning.