NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A community effort to save the historic Exit/In music venue has reached its goal.

Thursday night, the venue met their fundraising goal of $200,000 on GoFundMe.

GOAL REACHED! THANK YOU for the support! Every dollar raised will go towards our bid to purchase the property - the higher the bid, the better our chances. We will proceed with a formalized offer soon and keep you all updated as the situation progresses.https://t.co/CaRkjQxcd1 — EXIT/IN (@EXIT_IN) April 8, 2021

The fundraiser began in an attempt to buy the building back after it went under contract to a developer.

Exit/In has been operating for 50 years and has opened its stage to artists including Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Etta James and more.

The future is still unclear with the new developer and a contract still pending.

The fundraiser is still open at this time for anyone still looking to donate.

Special "Exit/Inn" shirts made by the Instagram @nashvilletn are also still available for purchase, with proceeds going toward the fundraising campaign.

All proceeds from this shirt go to preserve Exit/In thanks to the @ 'nashvilletn' page on Instagram! GIve them a follow and grab a shirt > https://t.co/ETyt2Q0OXI 🖤 #SaveTheRockBlock pic.twitter.com/0XiLWaLUhV — EXIT/IN (@EXIT_IN) April 7, 2021

The owners tell News4 they plan to use every dollar raised in their bid to buy back the property.

They say if their bid fails, all the proceeds raised will be donated in turn to the National Independent Venue Association and The Music Venue Alliance of Nashville.

News4 has reached out to the developer for comment but we have not heard back.