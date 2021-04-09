Nashville Historic Properties

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 20: The exterior of Nashville's iconic Exit/In is seen on February 20, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

 Jason Kempin

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A community effort to save the historic Exit/In music venue has reached its goal. 

Thursday night, the venue met their fundraising goal of $200,000 on GoFundMe.

The fundraiser began in an attempt to buy the building back after it went under contract to a developer.

Exit/In has been operating for 50 years and has opened its stage to artists including Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Etta James and more. 

The future is still unclear with the new developer and a contract still pending. 

The fundraiser is still open at this time for anyone still looking to donate. 

Special "Exit/Inn" shirts made by the Instagram @nashvilletn are also still available for purchase, with proceeds going toward the fundraising campaign. 

The owners tell News4 they plan to use every dollar raised in their bid to buy back the property. 

They say if their bid fails, all the proceeds raised will be donated in turn to  the National Independent Venue Association and The Music Venue Alliance of Nashville. 

News4 has reached out to the developer for comment but we have not heard back. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.