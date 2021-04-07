NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In just four days, the owners of the historic Exit/In music venue have raised more than $138,000 in an effort to buy the building back from a developer.

The fundraiser on GoFundMe was started to preserve the landmark music venue, which has welcomed artists including Johnny Cash, Billy Joel, Chuck Berry, Etta James, Linda Ronstadt, Neil Young and more.

Outside Exit/In this morning, sharing the attempts to try and save the music venue. Details on a gathering planned for today on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/t8KcC3BvFY — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) April 7, 2021

The building which houses the venue, which is celebrating its 50th year, went under contract to a developer in April.

The owners are now hoping to raise $200,000 to place a bid on the building.

Owners of Exit/In raising money to buy back building under contract to developer NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The owners of the iconic Exit/In say the building that houses the venue is under contract to a developer.

Even Mayor John Cooper is encouraging the current and future property owners to work with the founders of Exit/In to protect the venue's history.

The iconic Exit/In is the backbone of Nashville’s historic “Rock Block.” We hope the current owner and any future owner will work with its founders to protect this landmark venue so it can thrive for another 50 years. pic.twitter.com/LR1MLGXwPQ — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 6, 2021

A gathering of support outside the historic venue is set to take place Wednesday at 4 p.m..

The owners of Exit/In say if their effort to get the building back doesn’t go through, they’ll donate the proceeds from the GoFundMe to the National Independent Venue Association and The Music Venue Alliance of Nashville.

News4 has reached out to the developer for comment but we have not heard back.