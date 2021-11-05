NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The owner of the Exit/In has filed a Historic Overlay Application with the Metro Nashville Planning Department.
The application was submitted October 21.
The applicant, Pablo David, with MVNTN Owner, LLC. will now have to wait for the process to begin for an overlay. This includes public hearings with Planning and the Metro Historic Zoning Commission that each vote on a recommendation to send to Council.
Once at Council, there will be three readings, with the second being a public hearing.
If accepted, any external alterations, which would not include the neighboring business, or signage would need to meet the design guidelines based on the National Park Services' Secretary of Interior Standards.
While it does not make it impossible, the overlay would make changes a little more difficult to pass. The process helps to retain the historic integrity of the building.
There are two Metro Historic Zoning Commission meetings scheduled for November.
