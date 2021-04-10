NASHVILLE - An iconic music venue will remain open after recent talks of selling. The building and land that the iconic Exit/In sits on is under contract to a developer.
It's the writing on the wall that tells just the amount of musical history that has graced the Exit-In stage in Nashville.
“With all the people that have been in here, you know like legends have played here,” Evan Reed said.
Reed has been to one concert at Exit/In and knows the impact this building has made on countless musicians and bands. Reed says he’s glad to know it’s not going anywhere after recent talks of selling the place.
“I’m excited for it to stay open, cause you know, like I said, there’s smaller bands that I’m not going to get to see unless places like this stay open,” Reed said.
The music venue isn't planning to go anywhere. The developer, Ben Weprin, founder of Adventurous Journeys, spoke out Friday night stating that legal matters kept him from responding, and that their goal was to always maintain and preserve this landmark. The first order of business will be adding Exit/In to the National Register of Historic Places.
“Confidentiality was waived this afternoon, so we are now able to speak to the community about our plan for preserving Nashville’s beloved EXIT/IN, which was always our intent for the iconic music venue (the intent was never a hotel or any other use for the space). Our goal and company mission statement is to conserve and preserve while maintaining the health and vibrancy of the communities we invest in. The EXIT/IN is no exception. In fact, the artist community was first to put the need for iconic venue preservation and assistance on our radar. Those conversations are also driving our first action as owners: to add the EXIT/IN to the National Register of Historic Places, so that nobody can ever alter or change the space, as it belongs to Music City. We realize that the delay in our ability to respond has led to dollars spent by hardworking folks, and that’s why we’d like to refund all donations made on behalf of the EXIT/IN, so donors can redirect that money toward other worthy causes. Donors are invited to send a copy of their original donation receipt to the Preserve EXIT/IN GoFundMe to EXITINPreserved@ajcpt.com. As incoming stewards, we thank you for your passion and commitment to this great city. We look forward to seeing the return of live music to its stage.”
— Ben Weprin, Founder of Adventurous Journeys, Nashville, Tennessee.
Caroline Williams has been to at least 16 concerts at Exit/In and says she is glad the landmark will be preserved.
“That’s like the best news. Anything that can be done to protect independent historic venues in Nashville, a city that’s so rapidly gentrifying is so vitally important to preserving the backbone of the community,” Williams said .
Owners Chris and Telisha Cobbs responded to the recent news from the developer. They say they're thrilled to know the developers agree with preserving Exit/In. They went on to say they've reached out to the developer but didn't get a response. They're hoping he's ready to accept their offer to purchase the building and make a profit from selling it to them.
We’re thrilled Ben agrees Exit/In must be preserved. We’ve reached out previously to no avail, but hope he’s now ready to accept our offer to purchase the building and make a profit from selling it to us. A legendary place like this – and what makes it beloved by passionate people on both sides of the stage -- is our people. Exit/In has been our family’s home for 17 years and we can tell you the magic of the Exit/In cannot be bought or sold in a real estate transaction. It’s created by the people. Learning to own and operate a small independent venue is a monumental undertaking, especially for a company best known for building luxury developments. We invite Ben to accept our offer so Exit/In can continue to nurture Nashville creative working class and not become another playground for the elite. The offer to reimburse donors to our campaign is interesting, but we know Nashville’s music community can’t be bought. We’re also glad Ben wants to see live music on Exit/In’s stage. We’re not aware that he has seen a show here, but welcome him in to experience the magic of the place... We’re more committed than ever to protecting Nashville’s creative working class - it’s who we are!
-Telisha & Chris Cobb
For now, it's music to Caroline Williams ears knowing the music venue will stay for good.
“I was fortunate enough to see “Diary of Planets" at the Exit/In, and to think about that one being the last one forever was really heartbreaking but I’m so happy that it’s staying,” Williams said .
More than $200,000 was raised through a GoFundMe Page to keep the venue open. The developer plans to refund the money raised. Donors are invited to send a copy of their original donation receipt to the Preserve EXIT/IN GoFundMe to EXITINPreserved@ajcpt.com.
