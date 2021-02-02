NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mask enforcement at BNA and all airports will come with more muscle from TSA.
It's part of President Joe Biden's executive order that's now in effect.
"Knowing that they're going to be enforcing it gives me a little bit more comfort," Alexx Stevenson, a traveler, said.
Stevenson is back home in Nashville after traveling to Memphis. She learned it's now federal law to wear a mask at the airport.
"I think people are going to want to rebel against it even more simply because it's more mandated, it's more forced," Stevenson said.
The executive order says it promotes COVID-19 safety in domestic and international travel.
Most airports and airlines already require you to wear a mask. TSA will now be reinforcing that at security.
Daniel Velez with the agency said if you don't follow the law, you could be fined.
"Even though we can levy civil penalties, that's not what we want to do. We want to ensure voluntary compliance as much as possible," Velez said.
Officials at BNA said getting people to wear a mask hasn't been much of a problem.
If you forget your mask at home, BNA will give you one for free. They've given out around 200,000 face coverings since last summer.
"We do expect the awareness from the public to be raised more, so I certainly think it will add to what people do and know they need to do," Kym Gerlock at BNA said.
Gerlock said the extra muscle from TSA would only add to what they've been doing at BNA.
For Stevenson, it gives her some peace of mind.
To cut down on it spreading, I think it's a lot more helpful to have that enforced through them," Stevenson said.
Besides the airport, it's a federal law to wear a mask on all public transportation like buses or trains. TSA said the requirement would stay in effect through May 11th.
