The governor has signed an executive that will allow him to utilize the Tennessee National Guard to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 68 allows Gov. Bill Lee to use his "discretion to utilize National Guard and State Guard members in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations."

According to Executive Order 68, the guard members can do the following items:

perform authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in health care settings, including but not to limited to hospitals, emergency departments, and alternate care sites (collectively, "Facilities")

perform authorized nursing and other functions in Facilities

operate public or privately owned, permitted ambulance service vehicles with a licensed service.

Since the pandemic started, the Tennessee National Guard has conducted more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests.