The governor has signed an executive that will allow him to utilize the Tennessee National Guard to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Executive Order 68 allows Gov. Bill Lee to use his "discretion to utilize National Guard and State Guard members in connection with certain health care and emergency services operations."
According to Executive Order 68, the guard members can do the following items:
- perform authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in health care settings, including but not to limited to hospitals, emergency departments, and alternate care sites (collectively, "Facilities")
- perform authorized nursing and other functions in Facilities
- operate public or privately owned, permitted ambulance service vehicles with a licensed service.
Since the pandemic started, the Tennessee National Guard has conducted more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests.
The Tennessee National Guard has conducted more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.