There's no question the arts have been hit hard in 2020. The man behind one theater said they're no exception. He said creative minds find a way to adapt.
"The Roxy is definitely home," said Ryan Bowie. "I don't even know if the home that I sleep in is my first home."
Bowie's been with the Clarksville Roxy Regional Theatre for 11 years. He's been executive director for five of them.
Old pictures capture a space of community and creativity. With a pandemic, what was happening in the world just couldn't be escaped past the theatre doors.
"March until September 1, this building was essentially vacant," said Bowie. "We're still closed for live theatrical productions. Mentally, it was a struggle. As executive director of a theater that employees between 50-65 talented professional actors and artists in a year, I suddenly had their concerns on my shoulders as well. We're not meant to take on the weight of the world, but it just happened."
In this time, Bowie said you have to adapt. So he did. He's opened his City Boy, Country Life store right inside the Roxy.
"It's allowing people to know this building is still open," he said.
In smaller classes, the Roxy's doing their school of the arts program again and showing classic movies with less than 40% capacity, socially distanced seating.
"It's a hard challenge, but we have to be up for it if we're going to survive," said Bowie. "It's the only way we're going to make it through 2020."
