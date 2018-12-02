NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- If you looked close enough when the Titans played the New York Jets on Sunday, you might have seen many of the players wearing custom cleats.
Players wore the custom cleats for an initiative called, "My Cause, My Cleats."
The artist behind some of the work is the brother of News4's Desiree Wiley, who helped each player design a pair of cleats to represent their favorite charity.
Desiree also got an exclusive look at the shoes.
Didn't see the shoes in tonight's game? You can catch another glimpse on Thursday night when the Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
