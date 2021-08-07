NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News 4 reporter Justin Beasley spent the day hanging out with fans on Broadway Thursday for the Pit Stop Challenge and Pedal Car racing Thursday.
Friday he joined the party across the river at Nissan Stadium in the Fan Zone, where there was plenty of live music, booths setup, and activities for everyone to enjoy.
Fans from all 50 states, and internationally, are visiting Music City for the history Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
Beasley spoke with a quite a few, getting a feel for Nashville with good music, food, and fun.
