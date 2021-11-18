NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Several people in the medical field are saying videos on social media could be causing physical tics and verbal outbursts.
They're called "functional tics," or functional movement disorder, and doctors started seeing this pop up once every few months. Now, cases of these tics have grown to a few each week.
They have different characteristics from tics that you would see in Tourette's Syndrome. It seems to primarily affect teenage girls who have no history of tics or Tourette's.
Doctors said the rise in cases correlates with the pandemic and added stress. In addition, they believe social media platforms, such as TikTok, may contribute to seeing more young women with a functional movement disorder.
"They see these really fun, cute, young people on there, showcasing their tics," explains Dr. Heather Riordan, a pediatric neurology professor at Vanderbilt. "And what we think is happening over time is their brain is kind of getting a hiccup, where it's adopting those movements."
According to Cleveland Clinic, unexplained tics were at 1% before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a study from August 2021 shows they account for 35% of cases.
Dr. Riordan said this could often be scary for both the teen and their parents when it happens because it's so unexplained. If it does happen, Dr. Riordan advises you to stop watching those videos and see your doctor. Additionally, consider counseling to help work on stress and other coping strategies.
