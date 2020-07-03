NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Warmer weather won’t be enough to make the coronavirus go away.
“What we are finding is that weather like the increasing of the temperature will help,” said Dr. Navid Ghaffarzadegan, Virginia Tech University. “So higher temperature will help by decreasing covid-19 but the magnitude of the help is not enough to fully contain the disease.”
Dr. Ghaffarzadegan and his team of researchers at Virginia Tech have put together a model that looked at temperatures and coronavirus cases.
They found that temperatures above 77 degrees will help but will not cause the transmission rate to drop below 1 - a sign the virus is slowing down.
“As a rough estimate if you go from temperatures of 77 to 87, you’ll have a 20 percent reduction of reproduction of COVID-19,” Ghaffarzadegan said. “20 percent is helpful but you know if you go with a reproduction number of three, we now need to take that down below one, so there are other things we need to do to get that number down.”
So what about a second wave later in the year as temperatures cool?
Based on the data, it’s too early to determine the impacts of weather in the fall.
“There’s always a chance for a second wave because people may change their behavior or as the weather cools down it could make the society a bit more susceptible.”
